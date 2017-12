Luanda — 1º de Agosto squad last Tuesday in the annexed pavilion of Cidadela Sports Complex, in Luanda, beat Académica de Luanda by 4-3, in the first game of the final of the senior males Rink Hockey Championship, being disputed in the best of five games play-off system.

The best player of the game was 1º de Agosto's Neri, with three goals.

The second play-offs encounter is scheduled for this Wednesday.

1º de Agosto are the defending champions.