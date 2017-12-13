South Africa: Wayde, Caster Cash in After World Champs

Wayde van Niekerk will pocket R250 000 and Caster Semenya R230 000 following the impressive performances of both athletes at the IAAF World Championships in London.

As part of the incentive programme to achieving athletes, a total of R710 000 will be paid by Athletics South Africa (ASA) to the athletes who won medals last August.

A gold medal pays out R150 000, a silver R100 000 and a bronze R80 000. World record holder Van Niekerk will therefore receive a total of R250 000 for winning the gold medal in the 400m Men and the silver medal in the 200m. Semenya banks a total of R230 000 for winning the gold medal in the 800m Women and the bronze medal in the 1500m. For his world champion achievements, Luvo Manyonga will receive R150 000 for winning the gold medal in the Long Jump, while Ruswahl Samaai will receive R80 000 for winning the bronze medal also in the Long Jump.

"Congratulations to all athletes for their achievements! It has been hard work for everyone who have given their all for this season," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.

"Special thank you to the medallists who rose above the world to achieve medallists and qualify for the cash incentives."

Incentives for Senior and Junior athletes, and their Coaches, who set South African records during 2017 season, will be receiving their incentives in January next year, as their incentive programmes run from January to December.

Source: Sport24