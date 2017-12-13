13 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wayde, Caster Cash in After World Champs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Wayde van Niekerk will pocket R250 000 and Caster Semenya R230 000 following the impressive performances of both athletes at the IAAF World Championships in London.

As part of the incentive programme to achieving athletes, a total of R710 000 will be paid by Athletics South Africa (ASA) to the athletes who won medals last August.

A gold medal pays out R150 000, a silver R100 000 and a bronze R80 000. World record holder Van Niekerk will therefore receive a total of R250 000 for winning the gold medal in the 400m Men and the silver medal in the 200m. Semenya banks a total of R230 000 for winning the gold medal in the 800m Women and the bronze medal in the 1500m. For his world champion achievements, Luvo Manyonga will receive R150 000 for winning the gold medal in the Long Jump, while Ruswahl Samaai will receive R80 000 for winning the bronze medal also in the Long Jump.

"Congratulations to all athletes for their achievements! It has been hard work for everyone who have given their all for this season," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.

"Special thank you to the medallists who rose above the world to achieve medallists and qualify for the cash incentives."

Incentives for Senior and Junior athletes, and their Coaches, who set South African records during 2017 season, will be receiving their incentives in January next year, as their incentive programmes run from January to December.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Judgment Day for State Capture Order Application vs Zuma

Judgment is expected in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday on the DA's application for an order that President Jacob… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.