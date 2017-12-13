Nigeria: IBET Nigeria Targets Sports Devt From Grassroots

The Chairman of the newly unveiled sports betting company in Nigeria, iBet Nigeria, Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, has vowed to use the company to positively change the face of sports development in Nigeria.

The former Director General of National Sports Commission (NSC) disclosed this at the unveiling ceremony of the betting company held at the Jabi Lake Boat Club, Abuja on Monday.

"What we are trying to do is to start a process where sports betting in Nigeria will be beneficial to sports development in the country.

"Already, we are discussing with the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, on the ways iBet Nigeria can promote our young and talented players from the grassroots level. Not those that were already discovered but the ones yet to hit limelight.

"We want to help discover them, polish them and prepare them well to be ready for our U-17 and U-20 national teams.

"Again, iBet Nigeria will help in empowering our youths. We want to engage Nigerian youths as iBet agents such as you have your shops and we give you our materials and people come to you to stake and you make commission.

"We are going to have offices in all the states of Nigeria and all the local government areas as well as towns and villages in the country. iBet Nigeria will be everywhere. We are targeting giving employments to at least 5,000 youths in the country," Elegbeleye explained.

Some of the eminent personalities that graced the unveiling ceremony include former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Ekiti State Segun Oni, Hon Samson Osagie, Colonel Tunde Akogun, Hon. Ayo Omidiran,, Hon Mogaji Aliyu, Hon Emeka Worgu, Chief Emmanuel Umana, Commodore D.T Hinga and Fred Otobo.

Others include; Director General of the National Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, Former Super Eagles Coach and iBet Nigeria Ambassador, Samson Siasia, Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila and iBet Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Simon Watson.