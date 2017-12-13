13 December 2017

United States Department of State (Washington, DC)

Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy Statement Following Deaths at Chelenko and Universities

Photo: Geocurrents
A regional map of Ethiopia.
press release

We are troubled and saddened by reports of violence that has resulted in deaths and injuries in the town of Chelenko and at several universities over the past two days. We extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

It is important that the Ethiopian government ensure the safety of all Ethiopian citizens, and hold accountable those responsible for violence.

We encourage the people of Ethiopia to uphold their admirable and longstanding tradition of respect for their country’s ethnic diversity and its tradition of peaceful co-existence, and to seek constructive means to raise concerns and resolve their differences.

Ethiopia

