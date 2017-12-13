Namibia: Namcor Rocked By Firing of 10 Workers

TEN contracts of 10 National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) workers were terminated by the company's board before their expiry dates.

Namcor chairperson Patrick Kauta forced the decision to terminate employment contracts of 10 workers who served on fixed term and temporary contracts last Friday despite the company's management and legal adviser cautioning of a possible lawsuit.

The majority of the contracts terminated on Kauta's instructions were supposed to end in March next year. In an email dated 1 December, directed to the company's management, Kauta said the reason for firing the workers was based on the principle of legality, citing a Supreme Court case. Before the action was carried, out there was disagreement between the company's board and management over the termination of the contracts.

Correspondence seen by The Namibian between Kauta and Namcor management shows that Kauta pushed for the termination of the contracts despite being advised by managing director Immanuel Mulunga of a possible lawsuit the company might face. According to Mulunga, the company's external legal adviser had told him that the move to terminate the contracts of the 10 employees was illegal and could expose the company to litigation and to reputational and financial losses.

Documents show that Mulunga sought further legal advice on the issue before adhering to Kauta's request to terminate the contracts.

"Terminating someone's employment contract without cause is no longer legal in Namibia," Mulunga said. The legal opinion which Mulunga sought would have been delivered by 15 December, but was cancelled because the board opposed it.

The chairperson refused to entertain the advice provided by Mulunga, saying it was of no relevance to the issue because it was a board resolution and not a management decision.

Kauta was also advised by another board member, Damoline Muruko, that the termination of the contracts in question should comply with Namibian labour laws.

LEGAL THREAT

As a result of the board action, Namcor has been served with two letters by the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) and Sisa Namandje & Co, demanding that the company retracts its decision to fire the workers on or before 8 December or face legal action.

Napwu general secretary Petrus Nevonga requested a meeting with the board on Friday in order to find a solution "in the best interest of the workers".

However, Nevonga yesterday did not want to say whether Friday's meeting went ahead or comment on the way forward for the workers.

Kauta dug in last week, saying the affected employees were entitled to approach the courts if they were aggrieved.

"The letter from Napwu is a non sequitur. In any event, the board must decline, as it hereby does, meetings in connection with these matters," he said in an email last Wednesday.