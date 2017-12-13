South Africa: Mother of Amajita Coach Helman Mkhalele Dies

The mother of South African men's Under-20 assistant coach, Helman Mkhalele , has died.

Mkhalele received the news while in Zambia with the squad which is taking part in the Cosafa Cup.

Amajita have reached the semi-finals of the tournament with a 100% winning record to date.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan said he had received the news of the passing of Mkhalele's mother with shock.

Jordaan, who will travel to Zambia on Thursday, said he had spoken to the former Orlando Pirates winger on learning about the sad news.

"Mkhalele has told me that he wants to remain with the squad until after the tournament and then join the mourners on either Sunday or Monday. He says the older brothers back home can in the meantime take charge of the funeral arrangements," Jordaan said.

Mkhalele's mother was 83.

Source: Sport24