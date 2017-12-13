South Africa: Dolphins Looking to Peak At Right Time

It's been a disrupted RAM SLAM T20 Challenge campaign for the Dolphins, however with two wins on the bounce and a home playoff, the Durbanites are confident going into their semi-final game against the Cape Cobras at Kingsmead on Thursday evening.

With only five completed games in their ten round robin fixtures, the Dolphins knew that they had to win their final two games if they wanted a chance to host a playoff game and they did that emphatically with wins over the Knights and the Titans.

"It was a must win situation for us and we were incredibly happy with how the boys responded to that," assistant coach Imraan Khan said.

"We were thrown challenges at different stages of both games and the team dealt with those well so the confidence is quite high and we are looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead on Thursday."

The Dolphins chased down an imposing 168 in 17 overs on Friday thanks largely to a 70 not out from Morne van Wyk. The Titans were the next side in the firing line as the men from the East Coast defeated the table toppers by a bonus point 89 run margin.

"You always want to peak at the right time in a competition and it is something that we chatted about as a team," Khan added.

"We have a strong squad of players but the challenge has always been to produce consistently strong performances and fortunately we have come good at the right time.

"Hopefully there are still a few strong performances left in us!"

It has been three seasons since the Dolphins last tasted success when they won the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge and with a wealth of experience in the squad captain Khaya Zondo will look to the senior players for advice should he need it.

"I will use everyone that is available to me because everyone might have different options at different stages," Zondo commented.

"I am very open to suggestions and I sift through them and try and see what is best for the team at that particular stage of the game."

Van Wyk's form has been a shining light for the Dolphins and he sits sixth on the runs scorers list with just six innings played. His 256 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 152 has given his side momentum going into the play-off stage of the competition.

"I have worked quite hard and been quite disciplined in my approach this season and feel that I have been hitting it well since the pre-season," Van Wyk said.

"In the four day campaign I feel I probably could have scored more runs, but I have been around the block long enough to know that I just need to keep my head down and do the basics well.

"It's been great to do well in those big games where there is a lot on the line."

Wednesday's game is scheduled for 18:00.

In case of a washout, the Dolphins will advance to the final courtesy of finishing higher on the log.

