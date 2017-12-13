13 December 2017

Nigeria: Ethiopian Operates All Female Flight to Nigeria

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The first all Women Flight in Africa is expected in Nigeria on Saturday. The flight would be operated by Ethiopian Airlines.

According to the airline group, women would fill every role on the flight; from the pilots and cabin crew to in flight ramp operations as well as flight dispatchers on ground.

This will also be the first time ET will be operating an all women flight in Africa.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the airline said the flight departs Addis Ababa, the airline's operational hub, on the 16th to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The pilot of the flight, Captain Amsale Gualu, had operated similar flight to other regions in the past.

The all-female crew which also has Tigist Kibret as First Officer, will be flying the Boeing 777.

In a country where few women have dared to enter the highly male-dominated profession of piloting, Captain Gualu, in 2010 became the first Ethiopian female captain by flying an Ethiopian Airlines Bombardier from Addis Ababa to Gondar.

