13 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Senate - Brazil-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group Agrees Action Program

Brasilia — The Brazil-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group agreed an action program meant to reinforce institutional cooperation between the two countries' parliaments.

Under the said program, the two parties agreed to hold in Brazil a joint meeting by the members of the parliamentary friendship group and the house of advisors, exchange parliamentary visits and organize a seminar on trade opportunities in Morocco.

The program was adopted during a meeting held recently at the Brazilian senate in the presence of Morocco's ambassador to Brazil Nabil Adghoghi.

In addition to senators members of the friendship group, the meeting themed "Morocco and Brazil towards a global partnership" was marked by the presence of top officials representing the Republic's presidency, the foreign ministry, the agriculture ministry, the education ministry and the national fisheries secretariat.

