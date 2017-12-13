12 December 2017

Namibia: Okombahe Bakery Project Now Operational

A BAKERY project started for youth empowerment in Okombahe in Erongo region started operating on Wednesday when it was officially inaugurated.

Speaking to Nampa upon enquiry on Friday, bakery manager Charline Xawes said they already baked their first consignment last week and are busy selling the bread to the community.

She said there are seven young people who are running the project to generate income for themselves.

The project was made possible by the National Youth Council (NYC), which made N$200 000 available in 2015, but the operationalisation of the project could not be realised then due to a lack of additional finances.

Xawes said they could not operate because they needed N$2 000 for electricity connection which was not available.

She said Metropolitan Life, however, assisted them with N$20 000 to cover the electricity connection and supply.

"We currently do not have flour to bake and supply in bulk. We are waiting for the Daure constituency office, which promised to assist us," said Xawes.

Approached for comment, Daures councillor, Joram Kennedy !Haoseb confirmed that his office made N$20 000 available to buy flour, which will be done soon.

The councillor said he also managed to secure a contractor to buy bread from the bakery and supply them to schools in Okombahe.

That contractor, !Haiseb said, currently buys bread from Uis, located 20 kilometres West of Okombahe, and then supplies it to the schools at Okombahe twice a week.

"This means our schools and community can now have fresh bread daily due to this bakery," he said.

"My office supports the project, but the challenge it faces now is lack of the market to sell the products to. If we can secure that then it will succeed," said !Haoseb, adding that they hope to expand the current market by including other schools in the constituency such as Otjiperongo, Omatjete and Okongue.

- Nampa

