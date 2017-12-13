Nigeria: Kano Seeks Partnership to Revive Cotton Industry

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed the willingness of the state to embrace public-private partnership (PPP) in efforts to revive the ailing cotton industry.

Ganduje stated this at a workshop for financial journalists with theme: "The Role of Nigeria Banking Sector: Opportunities, Challenges and the Way forward", organised by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Kano State recently.

"We need public-private investment to revive the cotton industry," said Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji Usman, at the workshop.

He also said his administration spends N9 billion monthly on workers' salaries and has remained up-to-date in the payment.The governor noted that the effort was commendable in a period where most state governments have not been able to pay salaries because of the economic situation in the country.

He stated that despite being the largest state in terms of population growth, the administration has not owed workers, and all public servants "in the state and local government usually receive their salaries between 26th and 28th of every month."

Ganduje also disclosed that the state has invested N10.18 billion in the construction of the Murtala Mohammed Road bridge, as well as N3.59 billion in the construction of the Bukavu underpass, among others.

He explained that in environment, the administration was doing enough to address certain challenges, adding that some of his achievements are verifiable.

"We have so many empowerment programmes ongoing in the state and they involve market women, and farmers. The Masu Shayi (tea sellers) empowerment is an effort from the government to improve the environment first.

"During the inauguration of the empowerment programmes, there was a lecture on the cleaning of their environment and making the tea in good environment.

"Also, the empowerment was to make them self- sufficient so that they can feed and take care of their families. Again, it was done to protect the public from practices that ordinarily would bring about diseases to the community," he added.