13 December 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Parents Told to Collect School Reports

By Sakeus Iikela

THE Ombudsman yesterday advised parents whose children have not received school report cards over unpaid school fees to collect the report cards today and tomorrow.

Some schools, among them Windhoek Technical High School, Jan Möhr High School and Hillside Primary School, have withheld report cards because parents did not pay the "pledges for voluntary school fees, outstanding raffle tickets and lost textbooks".

Several parents said they were asked to pay anything between N$1 000 and N$2 500 as a "voluntary contribution" to the school before receiving their children's report cards.

The decision to release the report cards came after Ombudsman John Walters met with school representatives and Khomas education director Gerard Vries yesterday.

Vries confirmed the arrangement yesterday, saying the report cards were not released on Friday due to a misunderstanding between parents and the schools' managements.

He also said that the reports would not have been withheld "if the parents had made efforts to go see the principals".

"The people who met the principals have received their children's reports," he said.

Vries said the principals would be available at schools to attend to parents who did not receive their children's report cards.

Some schools held gala dinners and sold raffle tickets to raise money and parents who did not make contributions through these initiatives were told to make arrangements with principals over making financial contributions to the schools.

"They must go and make arrangements on how they are going to pay for the raffle tickets, as it has been the stance all along," Vries said.

The spokesperson in the Office of the Ombudsman, Aurelia David, yesterday said the schools in question were struggling to recover pledges for voluntary school fees, outstanding raffle tickets and lost textbooks.

She added that the "intention" was not to keep the reports but to initiate discussions.

"It does, however, seem this intention was not properly communicated, which resulted in the misunderstanding that report cards were withheld because fees had not been paid," David said.

At Windhoek Technical High School, parents can collect the report cards between 08h00 and 09h00 today at the offices of Mr Christoff, while at Jan Mohr High School, the report cards can be collected between 07h30 and 12h00 tomorrow at Mr Goeieman's office, David said.

