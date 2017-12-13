Tanzania: Police Warn Illegal Arms Dealers

Kigoma — Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro has warned illegal arms dealers in the Lake Zone, saying they would be dealt with.

He told reporters here on Monday that some people had been capitalising on Burundi violence to deal in firearms unlawfully.

He is on a tour to inspect police activities. "We are well prepared to syndicates of illegal arms deals. Tanzania and Burundi will sign a memorandum of understanding to fight such vices."

He urged police officers to work diligently and professionally and shun corruption.

He also warned Tanzanians against allowing refugees to hide in their homes, saying that was promoting crime.