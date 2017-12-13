Somalia: Somali Security Forces Foil Car Bomb in Mogadishu

Somali security forces have on Monday seized a car suspected to be filled with explosives in Mogadishu, according to a witness.

The troops sealed off around the luxury car "Spacio" was left along the main road near Ex-control Afgoye after a tip-off on the suspicious vehicle was spotted on scene.

The movement of the people and public transport were blocked from passing the area during the Corden off as a bomb squad was on the site to dismantle the IEDs in the car.

It's yet unclear who parked the explosives-laden vehicle at the security checkpoint, but, Police say they believe Al Shabaab was responsible the thwarted attack in Mogadishu.