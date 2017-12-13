Nigeria: Again, Magu's House Stormed By Gunmen, Kill Policeman

Armed persons on Tuesday night attacked an unoccupied residence of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The house, located within a farm owned by Mr. Magu in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja, was stormed by unidentified attackers at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The attackers subdued a police officer and another civilian working on the property and tied them up before beating the duo to pulp.

"The policeman died from the beating," a source close to the EFCC boss's family disclosed.

The farmstead was placed under police security a few months ago following earlier attack on it in which the uncompleted house was ransacked in suspicious circumstances.

The attack on the property was also followed not long afterward by a dawn attack on the EFCC office in Abuja in August.

"That was what warranted additional security around Mr. Magu and his family," the source explained.

The motive behind the latest attack is however said to be hazy as the attackers also carted away five cattle and some sheep that were being reared in the compound.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that police officers are already drafted to the crime scene for proper investigation.

Attempt to reach Mr. Magu and EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, to react to this story was not successful at the time of this report.