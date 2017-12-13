Somalia: Plane Carrying Repatriates to Somalia Experience Technical Problem and Returns to Usa

A plane carrying 92 repatriates to Somalia stops in Dakar, Senegal and returns to the United States of America on Friday.

The repatriates were arrested from different parts of America due to lack of valid documents that allows them to stay in the country.

Reports from the immigrations department said that the plane initially landed in Dakar for refueling and pilot exchange but was later notified that the relief crews could not carry on with the duties due to lack of enough rest. After the plane was parked at the airport for some time, a decision to return the plane with all the repatriates back to America was reached.

Mr Omar Jamal, an attorney based in Minnesota told VoA that the issue was a surprise to many people and added that it may give the detainees opportunities to file cases to block their deportation at courts of law.

The United States has in the last few years deported many Somalis back to their homeland saying that the country's situation has improved.