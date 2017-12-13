Nigeria: Reps Hold Public Hearing On NGO Bill

The House of Representatives committee on Non-Governmental Organisations and International Development Partners will today hold a public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.

The controversial bill seeks to set up a federal agency to be known as the NGO Regulatory Commission to regulate activities of NGO's and civil society organisations, CSOs, across the country.

The bill had come under heavy criticism by many Nigerians including a serving senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani.

Mr. Sani had vowed that he would fight against the bill when it comes to the Senate

PREMIUM TIMES brings to you live updates from the public hearing.

10:50: Civil society organizations, religious leaders and invited guests already seated

Public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.

In his remarks, the speaker's representative said "the roles of the CSO cannot be overemphasised; they are are involved in poverty reduction, human rights"

"The bill to regulate NGO's has generated a lot of public interest"

"The processs of lawmaking will always be subjected to public scrutiny."

11:01 Chairman of the committee, Peter Akpatasonn giving his opening remarks

11:05 Speaker Yakubu Dogara invited to declare the public hearing open. He is represented by the chairman of the house committee on finance, Babangida Ibrahim