13 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps Hold Public Hearing On NGO Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasir Ayitogo

The House of Representatives committee on Non-Governmental Organisations and International Development Partners will today hold a public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.

The controversial bill seeks to set up a federal agency to be known as the NGO Regulatory Commission to regulate activities of NGO's and civil society organisations, CSOs, across the country.

The bill had come under heavy criticism by many Nigerians including a serving senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani.

Mr. Sani had vowed that he would fight against the bill when it comes to the Senate

PREMIUM TIMES brings to you live updates from the public hearing.

10:50: Civil society organizations, religious leaders and invited guests already seated

Public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.

Public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.

Public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.

In his remarks, the speaker's representative said "the roles of the CSO cannot be overemphasised; they are are involved in poverty reduction, human rights"

"The bill to regulate NGO's has generated a lot of public interest"

"The processs of lawmaking will always be subjected to public scrutiny."

11:01 Chairman of the committee, Peter Akpatasonn giving his opening remarks

11:05 Speaker Yakubu Dogara invited to declare the public hearing open. He is represented by the chairman of the house committee on finance, Babangida Ibrahim

Nigeria

UN Raises Alarm Over 350 Million Illegal Weapons in Nigeria

The United Nations (UN) has raised the alarm over proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW) in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.