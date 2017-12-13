12 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Conducts Fresh Drone Attack On Al-Shabaab in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

United States forces early Tuesday conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Al-Shabaab militants, the U.S. Africa Command (Africom) said.

No civilian was killed in the drone strike, which was carried out in coordination with the Somali government and targeted an al-Shabaab vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, about 65km southwest of the capital, Mogadishu, Africom said.

"This strike supports our partner forces by removing an imminent threat to the people of Mogadishu," Africom said in a statement. "We assess no civilians were killed in the strike."

U.S. forces have carried out a series of drone strikes in the past months in Somalia, targeting Islamist State and al-Shabaab fighters as the Africa Union peacekeeping mission prepares to exit the country.

Local forces and those of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have also intensified military operations against the insurgents, flushing them in their Lower and Middle Shabelle region bases, amid an expected pullout of 1,000 African Union troops by the end of December.

Somalia

AMISOM Rejects Allegations of Human Rights Violations

The African Union Commission has rejected allegations of human rights violations by AMISOM troops contained in a report… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.