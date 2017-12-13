Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's boxing standard will be subjected to yet another test this month when professional boxer Nassib Ramadhan takes on Namibia's Paulus Ambunda in the World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight international title bout.

Ramadhan, one of the best super bantamweight boxers in the country at the moment, is now undergoing intensive training in the city ahead of the fight scheduled for December 29 in Windhoek, Namibia.

Tanzania Professional Boxing Organisation (TPBO) president Yassin Abdallah said yesterday that Ramadhan was in great shape, raring to outshine the Namibian boxer before his supporters.

According to Abdallah, Tanzania's Said Mbelwa will face undefeated Harry Simon of Namibia in one of the supporting bouts.

Simon is among the best cruiserweight professional boxers in the world. He has not lost a fight venturing into the sport. He has fought 30 times and won all fights, among them, 22 by knockout (KO). This means Mbelwa should not expect an easy ride when he tackles the Namibian in the six-round cruiserweight bout.

But the TPBO boss Abdallah believes both Ramadhan and Mbelwa have all it takes to win their respective bouts.

"Tanzanian boxing fans should expect positive results in the Windhoek fights. Our boxers have been training since last month and they are ready for the challenge," Abdallah said.

On his part, Ramadhan, who has a record of 24 victories, nine losses and two draws, expressed optimism that he defy the odds and beat pre-fight favourite Ambunda, who boasts impressive record of 25 wins with only two losses. He said he would leave the Namibian capital of Windhoek as new WBC champion.

"I have been training hard ahead of the fight. Take it from me, I will snatch the WBC title and the expense of Ambunda. It is a beautiful challenge for me, but I think I am ready for that," he said confidently.