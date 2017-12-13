Namibia: Knife Murders Mar Long Weekend

OKAPI knives were the murder weapons in seperate incidents in which two young men were killed over the long weekend in the Omusati and Ohangwena regions.

At Ontekamo location in Onandjila village of the Okahao constituency of Omusati, Johannes Amukoto (24), was fatally stabbed by a suspect at 00h30 yesterday at a drinking spot. He died on the spot.

The suspect also stabbed Joseph Shipopyeni (31) from the same village but he survived the attack and was taken to Okahao State Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition. The suspect was arrested and will appear in court this week.

On Monday morning, at around 00h30 Nataniel Natangwe Haipumbu was also stabbed to death with an Okapi knife at Oikokola village in the Etayi constituency in Ohangwena region.

Haipumbu, who hails from Oshindombe village in Ohangwena constituency was stabbed on the left side of the chest and died on the spot. The suspect from Okaandi village, was arrested and is expected to appear in court this week.

The police said it is unclear what sparked the stabbings in both instances and investigations continue.The deceased's next of kin have been informed of their death. Omustai police also reported the death of Herodia Kafute Moses (35), who burnt to death in her room near Oshifo location at Ruacana in Omusati. Moses died after her room caught fire at around 21h45 on Monday at her village of Ongolo-nongeyama. Her next of kin have been informed of her death. It is suspected that a candle caused the fire as the deceased always used candles for lighting.