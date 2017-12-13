Nairobi — Kilimanjaro Stars team coach Ammy Ninje has apologised to Tanzanian soccer enthusiasts for a disastrous show in the 39th edition of the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya.

Kili Stars managed just a draw and lost three in four games finishing bottom of Group A. Hosts Kenya topped the group followed by Zanzibar, Libya and Rwanda on eight, seven, six and four points in that order. Alongside South Sudan, they were the weakest teams in the tournament failing to register a single victory.

"We've not had good results and like any coach, you can't be happy in such situations. For this I wish to apologize to all Tanzanian soccer enthusiasts that we have felled them," a dejected Ninje said after his side went down 1-0 to Kenya on Monday. "

"However, we've picked lots of positive lessons that we intend to implement in the future. We started well with a draw but the boys lost confidence along the way and that destabilised us," he said, adding that he is not under any pressure of losing his job.

"I am confident in my job. I know I am one of the best coaches in East Africa and I can get a job anywhere in the world.

"If I wasn't the best, I would not have worked in Europe before but with a UEFA coaching license, I have to trust myself that I can deliver,

"Moving forward we need to go back to the drawing board and recruit young energetic players. Modern football needs pace and if we can get in our ranks players willing to play for the country, we can prosper," noted the former Hull City trainer.

He has tipped Zanzibar to be crowned champions saying: "They are a game in this year's tournament. They are a big deal. No one should underrate them, I am sure they can go all the way to the final and lift the cup."

Zanzibar face defending champions Uganda in the second semifinal scheduled for Moi Stadium in Kisumu County on Friday.

Kenya play Burundi in the first semifinal tomorrow. The Hemed Suleiman Morocco-coached side left for Kisumu by a 30-minute flight yesterday and had a feel of the AstroTurf pitch in the evening.

The final is slated for Machakos County, situated 400 kilometers from Kisumu on Sunday.

When reached for comment on the fate of Ninje yesterday, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) technical dierctor, Salum Madadi said they were still working on the matter.

Madadi, who said "it was premature" to comment on the matter still under review, asked soccer fans to remain calm.

But sources within the federation say the national football governing body's competitions committee has fired warning shots that it is going to meet soon and may be forced to take a drastic decision to disband the current technical bench.

Kilimanjaro Stars returned home heads down yesterday from Kenya, where, for the first time in as many years, they did not go beyond the group stage of the regional tournament.

Local soccer fans are now striving to come to terms with the team's dismal performance in the championship, which is the oldest football tournament in Africa.