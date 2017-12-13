WITH two days remaining before the closure of the mini-transfer window, one of the country's giants, Simba are said to be closing to sign Zambian international striker, Jonas Sakuhawa, who is on trial with the club.

Sakuhawa seems to have impressed Simba's technical bench in his one week trials at the club. Reports said that Simba's Assistant Coach, Burundian Masudi Djuma, has had lavish praises for the striker, who comes from a Zambian top flight league side, Buildcon FC.

"He has come with a lot of experience and his aggressiveness has really impressed us. He also keeps improving since joining us in training," said Djuma. Sakuwaha also had spell with DR Congo side TP Mazembe, Zesco and French side Lorient.

However, Djuma said the decision to recruit his services remains in the hands of the club leadership. Apart from Sakuhawa, the Msimbazi based street club had earlier shown interest on another highly rated Zambian striker, Walter Bwalya, who is featuring for top flight side, Nkana FC.

However, they dropped out after failing to agree on transfer fee with the red devils. In another development, Simba has calmed down their supporters' fear of losing skilful attacker, Mohamed Ibrahim to their bitter rivals, Young Africans, after the player reportedly extended his contract with the club for another two years.

Ibrahim contract with the club had expired and was among the players on Yanga's radar plus the Ugandan international defender, Jjuuko Murshid. The Msimbazi Reds club is also said to have as well managed to extend contract with Murshid, who is currently with Uganda Cranes in Kenya for CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

According to report the Cranes defender has also penned down a two year contract. Simba, who will represent the country in the coming CAF Confederation Cup next year is currently rebuilding its squad for the continental assignment as well as the remaining rounds of the top flight league.

The Reds are eager to clinch the league title after missing it for about four seasons.