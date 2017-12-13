Sudan: Ambassador - Al-Basher Participation in Summit Affirms Stance Towards Palestinian Issue

Istanbul — Sudan's Ambassador to Turkey, Yousef Al-Kordofani has underlined that the participation of President Al-Basher in the Emergency Islamic Summit, in Istanbul, came in response to an official invitation extended by his brother, Reccep Tayeb Erdogan, the current Chairman of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO) to affirm Sudan support to the Palestinian cause and Palestinian people.

Al-Kordofani said in press statements following the arrival of Sudan delegation, that President Al-Basher's participation in the summit affirms the country's keenness to the joint Islamic action and the importance of Al-Quds.

According to the official website of the Islamic Cooperation Organization, Muslim leaders will discuss means for taking a unified and coordinated action to deal with the developments affecting the legal, political an historical status of Jerusalem.