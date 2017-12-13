13 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity - Motorists Spend Night At Jos Filling Stations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

Many motorists spent the night at filling stations in Jos queuing for petrol as the fuel scarcity bites harder in the Plateau State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, correspondent monitoring the fuel supply situation in Jos on Wednesday reports that there are long queues at NNPC and Mobil stations selling the product at N145 regulated price.

NAN reports that there were minimum queues at other independent marketer's stations selling at N190 a litre.

An official at one of the filling stations selling fuel, who preferred anonymity, said that as at 7 a.m., no fewer than 80 motorists were on queue at the station waiting for commencement of sales.

"We have issued over 76 motorists with the stations stamped and numbered tickets to access the station as soon as we open sales," he told NAN.

NAN reports that the NNPC mega station on Murtala Muhammad Way was besieged by motorists who queued for about one kilometre from the station.

Dadel Mangut, a motorist on the queue, told NAN that he did not mind the wait as the queue moved fast.

"Other stations sell-off their fuel to black marketers at night where a gallon of petrol now sells at N1, 200.

"They see this as an opportunity to make money for the Christmas season," he said.

Bagas Samuel, another motorist at Mobil, told NAN that a lot of people slept on the queue to ensure they got fuel at the right price.

Ceaser Douglas, Operations Controller, Jos Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), however, told NAN that the situation would soon return to normal as stations have started receiving supply.

He said that sales were going on in an orderly manner at stations that he supervised just this morning.

(NAN)

Nigeria

UN Raises Alarm Over 350 Million Illegal Weapons in Nigeria

The United Nations (UN) has raised the alarm over proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW) in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.