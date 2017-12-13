13 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Directs Sh100m Gift From Crdb Bank to Be Used for Ward Construction At Dodoma Hospital

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has directed that Sh100 million issued by CRDB Bank as a gift to him to be used for the construction of a ward at Dodoma General Hospital.

The money was issued on Wednesday, December 13, in Dodoma by CRDB Bank managing director, Dr Charles Kimei, during the launch of the bank's branch at a LAPF building.

"I direct the money be spent on the construction of a ward at the regional hospital and I will come to inspect it," said President Magufuli, who thanked the bank for the gift.

The move, according to him, will help reduce patients' congestion at the regional health facility and improve health services, as the government moves its capital to the country's central region.

