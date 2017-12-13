11 December 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Egypt: EIB and Banque Misr Provide Eur 250 Million to Finance SMEs in Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Luxembourg — The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a financing agreement of EUR 250 million with Banque Misr to finance investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and midcaps in the manufacturing and services sectors to improve their competitiveness in Egypt. The financing agreement is expected to sustain thousands of jobs in Egyptian enterprises.

The EIB's loan is the first tranche of EUR 500 million approved by the European Investment Bank's Board of Directors. It will support Banque Misr's ambitious plans to expand SME financing to meet the considerable growth expectations for SME lending in the coming years.

The finance, which will improve SMEs' access to finance, is in line with the priorities of the Egyptian Government and the EU's cooperation with Egypt. The European Investment Bank has provided a number of loans for SMEs and midcaps in Egypt. Since 2009 the EIB has provided financing to 246 SME projects in Egypt for a total value of EUR 743 million, most of which (56%) were in manufacturing sector. These projects helped to sustain over 40.000 jobs at private businesses. Additional financing to SMEs (such as this loan to Banque Misr) is continuously being made available in Egypt.

Copyright European Union, 1995-2017

SOURCE European Investment Bank

Egypt

Record Number of Journalists Jailed As Turkey, China, Egypt Pay Scant Price for Repression

For the second year in a row, the number of journalists imprisoned for their work hit a historical high, as the U.S. and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.