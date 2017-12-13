Tanzania: Young Learners Offered Educational Tablets

UNESCO has thanked the government of Tanzania, through its Ministries of Education, Science and Technology and the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) for giving Global Learning XPRIZE competition a chance to function in the country.

A vote of thanks was given on Monday by UNESCO's Officer in charge, Faith Shayo, during the official handover of tablets to children at Muheza in Tanga Region. The tablets will be used in the Unesco-Xprize project for promotion of early learning though innovative technologies.

The project aims at ensuring that every child has an opportunity for educational progress by promoting self learning using innovative applications in tablets. The handover of the tablets is one of the most significant milestones of the project, as it symbolizes the beginning of the 15-month field test.

During this period 2,400 children, from 167 hamlets in six districts in Tanga Region (vitongoji) will receive tablets with interactive software. Those districts are Handeni, Korogwe, Lushoto, Mkinga, Muheza, and Pangani.

The project aims at open-ing paths for educational possibilities for children aged between nine and eleven years who have limited or no access to quality education, to enable them to learn to read, write and basic arithmetic, through the educational software installed in tablets.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Tanga Regional Education Officer Mayasa Hashim said: "This technology, which enables children to learn to read, write and arithmetic without the help of a teacher, is an innovation of the highest standard."

Mayasa said further that the project will go a long way towards liberating children who are out of the formal educational system.