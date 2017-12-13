Namibia: Roadside Memorial Service for Burnt Accident Victims

RELATIVES of the 10 victims who were burnt beyond recognition on the Okahandja-Karibib road last week will hold a mass memorial service at the accident site tomorrow.

The 10 people died after the cars they were travelling in (a VW Golf and GWM SUV) collided head-on about 20km west of Okahandja on the B2 main road and burst into flames. Axaro Thaniseb, who spoke on behalf of one family whose relatives were travelling in the GWM SUV, said the family has suffered a great loss with the death of retired teacher Seth Manga, his son Silvanus Toa-ini Manga and his daughter Magreth Doeses, both of whom were also teachers, and family member Ulrich Goeieman.

"This was a big blow for the family. As you can see, this is a family of teachers and they played a big role in community upliftment projects in their own right, especially teacher Manga, as he is passionately known by many. Our families have had different memorial services at different towns, like Uis, Swakopmund, Karibib and Omaruru.

"Yesterday we had one in Windhoek and Thursday a mass memorial service will be held at the spot where the accident happened," Thaniseb said.

He added that funeral arrangements of the four victims would be finalised now that the DNA analysis of their remains has been completed.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund, the Ministry of Works and Transport and the National Road Safety Council will host a roadside memorial service at the site of the accident tomorrow, which will be attended by the families and friends of the victims. This was confirmed by the MVA Fund yesterday.

Thaniseb said that the four victims had been travelling from Rehoboth, where they attended a wedding, to Uis. At Okahandja they picked up Goeieman before the accident 20km out of town.