South Africa: Police Recover Firearms During Festive Season Operations At Ethekwini Central Cluster

press release

On 7 December 2017, Sydenham police arrested two suspects aged 24 and 27 for possession of unlicensed firearms. The suspects were wanted for a house robbery they allegedly committed in Sydenham area last week. The members from Sydenham Crime Prevention, K9 Unit and Trio Task Team were conducting their Festive Season Operations when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in Reservoir Hills area and stopped the vehicle. The suspects sped off and the members gave chase until they cornered them at KwaNdengezi area and recovered firearms. Both suspects were charged for possession of unlicensed firearms. They appeared in the Durban Magistrates' Court on 11 December 2017. One suspect was remanded in custody and the other was released on warning.

In another operation that was conducted yesterday, the EThekwini Central members arrested a total of 75 suspects between the ages of 20 and 47. They were charged for various crimes like possession of dagga, heroin, theft from motor vehicle, possession of housebreaking implements and other cases. All the arrested suspects are appearing today in the Durban Magistrates' Court.