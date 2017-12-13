Namibia: Two Children Die in Stationary Vehicle

TWO children aged three and four years were on Sunday found dead inside a stationary sedan at Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa region.

Police spokesperson in the region warrant officer Maureen Mbeha yesterday told Nampa that the children had been identified as Simon Future Nakwiwa and Toini Muhikila.

The children are related, and their next of kin are informed, Mbeha said.

She said the two deceased children were last seen playing in the yard of their family home in Tulainge Extension 9 residential area on Sunday afternoon.

They were found dead inside the vehicle at about 16h30 later that day.

Preliminary investigations show the two had entered the stationary vehicle at their house and locked the doors and windows while they were inside.

"We suspect suffocation as all four windows and doors were closed and locked while they were inside the car," said Mbeha.

She added that no foul play is suspected so far, as no marks were found on the bodies of the deceased children.

An inquest docket has been opened at the Grootfontein Police Station, and police investigations into the matter continue.

- Nampa