South Africa: The Police Are Winning the Fight Against Illegal Selling of Liquor

In dealing with the generators of crime such as the incidents of contraventions of the Liquor Act which often is the main cause of contact crimes, the police have confiscated large quantities of liquor during a joined clean-up operation throughout this Province.

Today, in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou, the Police have embarked on the open destruction of all the recovered liquor at the Police Station and the session was led by the Vuwani SAPS Station Commander Colonel David Nemudzivhadi accompanied by his Station Management, the Section Head of FLASH Colonel Shalk Van Schalk Wyk and LT. Colonel Charles Mhlanga, the Provincial Section Head of Corporate Communication Media Centre LT. Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe in partnership with other external role players being the Provincial Liquor Board led by Director Dion Pelser, the Liquor inspectors and the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism.

The day started with a briefing at the Police Station Hall, followed by the formal programme and then the destruction process unfolded.

The Station Commander and Director Pelser shared the same sentiments on the impact of liquor on the crime level within our society on which a joined solving approach between all the relevant role players especially the three entities who are part of this session today remain critically important.

A number of shebeens were shut down throughout VUWANI Policing area targeting the places where contact crimes such as murder and assault were prevalent.

A total of R532 180.74 worth various liquor was destroyed in full view of all the above-mentioned role players.

LT. Colonel Mhlanga has encouraged all the Police Stations throughout this Province to follow this approach, especially during this festive season as part of the mass crime prevention operation festive season which is still up and running beyond the festive period.

The South African Police Service has declared war against any contravention of the Liquor Act without compromise and members of the community especially the liquor outlets owners are warned to comply fully with the prescripts of this Act, otherwise they are going to meet the full might of the Law.

One liquor outlet owner in Vuwani, Mr Khwara Nengwekhulu aged 57 was arrested and eventually sentenced to pay a fire ofR5 000.00 or 12 months imprisonment for selling liqour without a licence by the Vuwani Magistrate Court and we hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to all the liquor act contraveners'.