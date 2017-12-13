Namibia: Venaani Vows to Make Zambezi Nation's Breadbasket

POPULAR Democratic Movement president, McHenry Venaani has pledged to transform the Zambezi region into an agricultural hub if they are elected into power during the next election.

He made these remarks on Saturday during a meeting he had with the regional supporters at the Ngweze community.

The gathering was for the launch of the party's new name in the region and to welcome new members to the organisation.

The party, formally known as the DTA, recently changed its name to Popular Democratic Movement (PDM). According to regional statistics, about 1 000 new members have joined the PDM over the past month.

"The Zambezi is the poorest region, yet it has the agricultural and ecological potential to bring cash crops and to make Namibia a breadbasket. This has, however, not materialised under the current leadership. We are pledging that when we take over power in our country, we shall resuscitate and modernise agriculture.

"Every village will get a dam, through which we will harvest rain water as a way of promoting irrigation projects. When we take over, we will make sure that the Zambezi will not become the poorest region but the richest region," he stressed. Venaani further said to address unemployment in the region, they will make sure that every empty building is turned into a vocational training centre in order for the local people to acquire the much needed skills to create an income for themselves.

"During our administration you will not see tenders given to the Chinese like you are seeing now at Katima Mulilo. We would give preference to Namibians, that way we will empower small businesses," he noted.

According to Venaani, about 40% of the national budget goes to civil servants' salaries because of the huge size of the government, however, he pledged that the PDM will ensure the salary bill of civil servants is cut by 22%.

"We will have a smaller government which will ensure that more money will come to the people to promote the development of the masses," he stressed.

Kazeongere Tjeundo, the vice president of the party who was also speaking at the same event, urged the people of the region to vote for. The because under the leadership of the ruling party, poverty, corruption and unemployment has become the order of the day.

"Even the education of our children is compromised in the name of free education," he stressed.