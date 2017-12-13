South Africa: Doors Open for Unemployed Youth in Tourism

Nearly 150 learners have graduated from the Department of Tourism's Hospitality Youth Training Programme in Gauteng.

The 148 youths, who graduated on Tuesday, participated in the department's Hospitality Youth Training Programme. It is a 12-month learnership targeting unemployed youth to enable them to gain experience in the daily operations of the hospitality industry.

The Department of Tourism, through its Extended Public Works Programme, approved a budget for 2 000 learners for the training programme. Gauteng province started implementing the programme in November 2016 with a budget of R 11 392 500.

Through this programme, 63 of the graduated learners are already permanently employed.

Selection criteria

To be selected for the programme, one must be between the ages of 18 to 35, with preference given to women.

The programme is for unemployed South African citizens with a matric certificate.

The training programme consists of the following two qualifications:

- National Certificate in Food and Beverages Services, NQF level 4 and

- National Certificate in Accommodation Services, NQF Level 2.

The structure of the training consists of 30% theory and 70% practical training, where learners are placed at various hospitality establishments within the province in order to obtain workplace experience.

Tourism Deputy Minister Elizabeth Thabethe on Tuesday thanked host employers, who offered practical training to the learners.

"As we conclude the year which was dedicated to Oliver Reginald Tambo, we are grateful to the host employers for making it possible for our learners to acquire the practical experience as part of the programme.

"The partnership between government and the private sector is critical in ensuring the implementation of the National Development Plan. As government, we do not create jobs but we create a conducive environment for business to create jobs for our people," said Deputy Minister Thabethe at the graduation ceremony held in Krugersdorp.

The Deputy Minister also met with the community of Kagiso to promote the initiatives of the department. The visit was aimed at strengthening partnerships with stakeholders and communities to help the country achieve the objectives of the National Development Plan, including the Nine Point Plan.