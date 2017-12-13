13 December 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Relief for Displaced Midvaal Residents

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cooperative Governance MEC Paul Mashatile has tasked the Gauteng Disaster Management team with finding alternative accommodation for over 1 000 people, who were left displaced following a storm in the Midvaal municipality on Monday.

"Information compiled by disaster management so far indicates that 565 shacks were damaged with an estimation of over 1 000 people affected.

"The disaster management team has been tasked with identifying available nearby land where the affected people can be moved temporarily," said MEC Mashatile.

The disaster management team is working in the Mamello informal settlement, Dennisville township and Vaal Marina, which were affected.

Thirty-one people, who were injured in the storm, were transported to Heidelberg and Kopanong hospitals. One critical patient was transferred to Baragwanath Hospital to receive further treatment and 26 of the injured people have since been discharged from hospital.

Affected households have been provided with alternative shelter, food, blankets and medical care, while the disaster management teams have their hands full assessing the extent of the damage in the formal Vaal Marine areas.

"The swift response by disaster management and EMS [emergency medical services] personnel -- coupled with the interventions and aid assistance by various NGOs and private entities to bring humanitarian to the affected communities -- is not going unnoticed," said MEC Mashatile.

The MEC assured the communities that the emergency and disaster personnel, who are trained and prepared, will leave no stone unturned to deal with any eventuality such as the current disaster.

He said his department was about to start with the construction of 200 houses, which will be completed by the first quarter of 2018. The 200 houses will accommodate most of the qualifying beneficiaries in the area.

Those who do not qualify for RDP houses will benefit from various rental social houses that are within the mega projects that the department is rolling out in the Sedibeng region.

South Africa

Judgment Day for State Capture Order Application vs Zuma

Judgment is expected in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday on the DA's application for an order that President Jacob… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.