12 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operation - John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Trio Task Team Pounced On Wanted Suspects With Firearms

The John Taolo Gaetsewe Trio Task Team pounced on most wanted suspects, linked to several unresolved cases,in the John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster.

The suspects are linked to cases ranging from kidnapping, rape, robbery and hijacking. We believed that the arrest of the suspects will assist us in resolving many.

Two of the suspects aged between 20 and 39 were arrested over the weekend, between Friday and Sunday during our intense crime prevention operation dubbed "Safer Festive Season Operation". The suspects were arrested after police infiltrated their crime operational nests, in Bankhara/Bodulong and Maruping near Kuruman.

During the duo's arrest we retrieved two unlicensed firearms including ammunition believed to have been used in the commission of crime. The retrieval of the above mentioned came as a result of a thorough investigation and search inside the houses of the suspects.

The suspects were remanded in police custody for a formal bail application on Friday, 15 December 2017.

They are facing charges of possession of illegal firearms, illegal possession of ammunition, kidnapping, robbery and rape. The suspects will be profiled and they might face additional charges as the investigation progresses.

One suspect is still on the run. We are advising him to hand himself over to the nearest police station, because his accomplices are in our custody.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri hailed the John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Trio Task Team for bringing most wanted criminal to book. "There will be no hiding place for criminals. All our resources are ready for operation. We are determined to lock down on criminals" he said.

