Zimbabwe: Council Worker Grabs, Turns Sports Field Into a Private Car Park

The commission running Chitungwiza town has blamed "unschooled" district officials in the town for causing chaos at the municipality after an employee illegally occupied a football pitch and turned it into a 'private' car park.

Madzudzo Pawadyira, the caretaker council chairperson, revealed this during a recent meeting.

He said the council was probing scores of other employees for illegally acquiring land and converting it into personal business premises. The council was, as a result, losing thousands of dollars in potential revenue, said Pawadyira.

According to council's minutes, one Mushonga, a revenue officer with the local authority, is under probe for illegally taking over a football pitch in Zengeza 5 and converting it into a car park depriving the local community access to recreational facilities. Mushonga is collecting overnight parking fees from motorists.

"I have a case in Zengeza 5 of a council employee, a revenue officer, who occupied our football pitch. He converted it to a car park and is being paid money by people when he does not have any documents to show that he is the owner," said Pawadyira.

He said the commission was in the process of identifying all the land that was illegally acquired by council employees and suspended councillors for repossession.

Pawadyira said he was worried that the illegal land occupations were taking place because the district officers who had the responsibility of regularising land allocations had ran out of ideas as they had never been to school.

"What worries me is that the positions of (district) officers are occupied by people who have never been to school. As we speak, that is the reason why they have run out of ideas, they cannot do anything.

You spend the whole day sitting, waiting for someone to come and prod your backsides to get up to do something," Pawadyira mourned.

The commission was appointed early this year by the then local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere after he suspended the town clerk, George Makunde and all the councillors for corruption.