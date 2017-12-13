Congo-Kinshasa: Conclusions of the Foreign Affairs Council On the Democratic Republic of Congo - Confidence Can Only Be Restored With Free and Fair Elections

press release

Brussels — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Didier Reynders and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development Cooperation Alexander De Croo express their satisfaction with the conclusions adopted today by the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union regarding the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

These conclusions underline the need to organize free and credible elections in DRC. They recall that the UE is willing to contribute to the electoral process provided the essential measures are taken to guarantee the credibility of the process, as much on a technical level as regarding the opening of the democratic space. Belgium has, in a first stage, decided to put aside 5 million EUR in support of the elections to be released as soon as these conditions will be met. It encourages its partners to do the same, while remaining very attentive to the engagements of the Congolese authorities.

The Ministers are convinced that only free and credible elections will be able to restore the confidence, which is essential to respond to the needs of the population who is going through difficult moments.

SOURCE Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Belgium