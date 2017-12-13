Contemporary musician, Mukudzei Mukombe, popularly known as Jah Prayzah, said he had "prophesied" his Harare cemetery misfortune during which was attacked.

Jah Prayzah was on 1 November, while biding his last respect to his former aide, the late Crispen Nyemba, manhandled and stoned at Glen Forest Memorial Park by an angry mob.

He was accused of being pompous and of owing his former late aide a substantial amount of money in allowances.

The dreadlocked musician, who was accompanied by his manager Keen Mushapaidze, had to run for dear life across cemetery with some irate mourners in hot pursuit.

Staging a highly attended family show at Jongwe Corner in Harare's Hatfield medium density suburb Sunday night where he disappointed revellers by performing for only two hours, Mukombe said he had foreseen and sung about his cemetery humiliation.

"I want to tell you something before I play the following song," he said while preparing to play the song Handinyore Kufa kwegamba which is also known as Karunyerekupe.

"I know that you all know about the grave yard fiasco and you might wonder if I was a prophet because I had dreamt about it and composed this song," he told the cheering fans before performing the tune.

The song is about the resilience of a warrior with a never die spirit.

Jah Prayzah, however, left his fans wanting more after he shortened his traditional performing time.

He usually performs for more than 5 hours on his Sundays' family shows, but at Jongwe Corner he performed for less than three hours.

This did not go on well with his traditional fans who complained that he had short changed them by ending the show some few minutes before 2200 hrs after he had commenced just before 2000 hrs.