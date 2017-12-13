South Africa: Crime Scene Experts On Location Where Body Found in Delft

Judgment is expected in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday on the DA's application for an order that President Jacob… Read more »

SAPS crime experts are on a location along Symphony Way in Delft where a body was discovered in a grave this morning. It is alleged that the police were called out to a bushy area where a hand was found sticking from a grave. Part of the police investigation is to determine the identity of the victim as well as circumstances surrounding the murder. Meanwhile police will also probe whether the body is not that of a 14 year old teenager who was reported missing last night by a family member. At the time police immediately launched a search after the family could not locate him.

