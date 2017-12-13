South Africa: International Honours for SA At Iwas World Games

South Africa's Is Ability Sports Club ended its International Wheelchair & Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games in Portugal on top of the medals table.
The 17-strong team won 14 gold, seven silver, and nine bronze medals in the Games, held in Vila Real de Santo Antonio.
There was also one world record and five African records set by South Africa during the three day competition.
Since its launch in 2011, Is Ability Sports, which recently won 'Sport Club of the Year for the Physically Disabled' at the Gauteng Sport Awards, has shown remarkable growth.
It has also produced some world class athletes such as 15-year-old Rio Paralympics silver medallist, Ntando Mahlangu.
Although missing out on a podium, young Simone Kruger also set an African Record in the F38 women's shot put event with a heave of 8.73 metres.
The team includes athletes from as young as 11 years of age all the way up to masters division, many of whom have never competed on an international platform.
'The IWAS World Games provides a perfect opportunity for our participating athletes to gain international experience on the sports field,' said Fred Furstenberg of Is Ability Sports.
IWAS Games medal breakdown
Gold medals
Ntando Mahlangu (T42) - 100-metres, 200m, 400m, 800m (1:58.84min / WR & AR), long jump (6.12m / AR)
Mandilene Hoffmann (F44) - shot put
Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44) - 200m
Megan Croucamp (T42) - 100m (18.57s / AR)
Anthony Butler (F42) - javelin
Yane van der Merwe (F44) - javelin
Tshepang Joubert (T47) - 200m, long jump
Emile Burgers (T44) - javelin
Junior Mavuso (T44) - high jump
Silver medals
Simone Kruger (T/F38) - 100m, Javelin , Discus (23.48m/AR)
Tshepang Joubert (T47) - 100m
Frederick Furstenberg (F44) - javelin
Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44) - long jump
Nicolaas Strydom (F57) - discus
Bronze medals
Yane van der Merwe (F44) - shot put
Calvino Cloete (T44) - 200m
Kim Macdonald (T44) - 100m
Megan Croucamp (T42) - long jump
Nicolaas Strydom (F57) - shot put
Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44) - 100m
Mandilene Hoffmann (F44) - discus
Emile Burgers (T44) - long jump
Anthony Butler (F42) - shot put