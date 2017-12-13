South Africa: International Honours for SA At Iwas World Games

South Africa's Is Ability Sports Club ended its International Wheelchair & Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games in Portugal on top of the medals table.

The 17-strong team won 14 gold, seven silver, and nine bronze medals in the Games, held in Vila Real de Santo Antonio.

There was also one world record and five African records set by South Africa during the three day competition.

Since its launch in 2011, Is Ability Sports, which recently won 'Sport Club of the Year for the Physically Disabled' at the Gauteng Sport Awards, has shown remarkable growth.

It has also produced some world class athletes such as 15-year-old Rio Paralympics silver medallist, Ntando Mahlangu.

Although missing out on a podium, young Simone Kruger also set an African Record in the F38 women's shot put event with a heave of 8.73 metres.

The team includes athletes from as young as 11 years of age all the way up to masters division, many of whom have never competed on an international platform.

'The IWAS World Games provides a perfect opportunity for our participating athletes to gain international experience on the sports field,' said Fred Furstenberg of Is Ability Sports.

IWAS Games medal breakdown

Gold medals

Ntando Mahlangu (T42) - 100-metres, 200m, 400m, 800m (1:58.84min / WR & AR), long jump (6.12m / AR)

Mandilene Hoffmann (F44) - shot put

Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44) - 200m

Megan Croucamp (T42) - 100m (18.57s / AR)

Anthony Butler (F42) - javelin

Yane van der Merwe (F44) - javelin

Tshepang Joubert (T47) - 200m, long jump

Emile Burgers (T44) - javelin

Junior Mavuso (T44) - high jump

Silver medals

Simone Kruger (T/F38) - 100m, Javelin , Discus (23.48m/AR)

Tshepang Joubert (T47) - 100m

Frederick Furstenberg (F44) - javelin

Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44) - long jump

Nicolaas Strydom (F57) - discus

Bronze medals

Yane van der Merwe (F44) - shot put

Calvino Cloete (T44) - 200m

Kim Macdonald (T44) - 100m

Megan Croucamp (T42) - long jump

Nicolaas Strydom (F57) - shot put

Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44) - 100m

Mandilene Hoffmann (F44) - discus

Emile Burgers (T44) - long jump

Anthony Butler (F42) - shot put