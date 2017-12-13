South African world champion athletes Wayde van Niekerk and Caster Semenya pocketed R250,000 and R230,000 respectively from Athletics South Africa.

The country's athletics governing body announced on Friday that a total of R710 000 will be paid to the athletes who won medals at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London in August.

A gold medal is worth R150 000, silver R100 000 and bronze R80 000.

World record holder Wayde van Niekerk won gold in the 400-metre and silver in the 200m.

Semenya won the women's 800m and grabbed bronze in the 1500.

For his world champion achievements, Luvo Manyonga will receive R150 000 for winning the gold medal in the long jump, while Ruswahl Samaai will receive R80 000 for winning the bronze medal also in the long jump.

'Congratulations to all athletes for their achievements! It has been hard work for everyone who have given their all for this season.

'Special thank you to the medallists who rose above the world to achieve medallists and qualify for the cash incentives,' said ASA president Aleck Skhosana.

Incentives for senior and junior athletes, and their coaches, who set South African records during 2017 season, will be receiving their incentives in January next year, as their incentive programmes run from January to December.