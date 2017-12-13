South Africa: Stock Theft Suspects Held, Farmers Urged to Take Care of Livestock

press release

Potchefstroom — The provincial stock theft units arrested 13 suspects between Monday, 04 and Monday, 11 December 2017 at various parts of the province for stock theft related offences.

The police also in the same period, managed to recover 15 sheep and six cattle all worth R90 000,00. Of the recovered stock, four cattle and 15 sheep were recovered in Vryburg while the other two cattle were recovered at Sannieshof.

As part of preventative measures and considering the upward trend of stock theft, the police would like to urge livestock owners and members of the community to take extra care of their livestock. They are advised to apply the following safety hints:

Ensure that their livestock is correctly brand marked in accordance with the Animal Identification Act, 2002.

Check fences and gates regularly and maintain them to protect stock.

If possible, appoint well trained workers to patrol the fences daily.

Always lock up loading ramps in camps or places on the farm where there is no direct supervision, or see to it that they are out of sight.

Ensure that stolen stock cannot be hidden on your farm. If you notice strange animals or suspicious persons at a cattle post, report it to the SAPS immediately.

Personally count your stock at least once a week.

If your farm is on the country's borders, do not get involved in illegal deals with citizens of neighbouring countries.

Know your neighbours, if you are going on leave or taking a trip leave your phone numbers to your neighbours so that they can report of any irregular things happening at your farm.