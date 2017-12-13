South Africa: Hefty Sentence Handed Down to Rape and Robbery Accused

press release

Potchefstroom — The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant Baile Motswenyane welcomed 30 years imprisonment handed down to Joseph April Ranteo, 35 and applauded the investigating officer for securing the sentence.

The accused was sentenced by the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Klerksdorp on Monday, 11 December 2017 to fifteen years imprisonment for one count of rape and another one of house robbery.

It was disclosed during the trial that the accused went to the victim's house in Stilfontein on Friday, 02 August 2013 where he knocked on the door. The accused forced the victim back inside the house after she opened the door. He then tied up the victim's hands and raped her. It was reported that after raping the victim, the accused took items such as a television set, cell phones and electrical appliances and called his friend to come and fetch them.

The matter was reported to the police who launched an intensive investigation. The long arm of the law caught up with the accused who was ultimately apprehended on Wednesday, 16 March 2016 after being linked to the case through the DNA.

Upon sentencing the accused, the court ordered that he should serve an effective 20 years imprisonment before he could be considered for parole.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane was elated with the conviction which she is hopeful that it will serve as a deterrence to would be criminals. She also appreciated the investigating officer and other role players including prosecution for working tirelessly to attain the sentence.