South Africa: Elderly Man Missing, Police Seek Assistance to Re-Unite Him With His Family

press release

Kimberley police request the assistance of the community members to help locate or trace a 70-year-old Thobile Swaartbooi. Thobile has been reported missing, he was last seen on 16 November this year, near Craven Taxi rank in Kimberley.

He was wearing black trousers, black shoes and a blue shirt. He has grey hair and has a beard, approximately 1.7 metre tall and was residing at Thandanani Street, Phuthanang in Galeshewe.

We request any person with the information that could assist to reunite Thobile with his family, to contact Kimberley Police at Detective Crime Office on 063 6911 046 / 053 8384 249 / 10111.