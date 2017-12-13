13 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CCM Cadre Held Over Sh2m Bribery Allegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gasper Andrew

Singida — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has arrested a CCM cadre, who was running for the party's nomination for Singida North parliamentary seat in connection with Sh2m bribery allegation.

The man, who was recently announced a winner during the CCM primary election, is accused of bribing a security officer Sh2 million.

PCCB boss in Singida Joshua Msuya, on Wednesday, December 13, said the man was arrested on December 12 at about 2pm.

He further said his office on December 11, this year, received reports of bribery acts involving some CCM candidates, including the suspect.

"We started to investigate the matter after receiving reports. We looked into the whole election process - before and after the election held at Ilongero Village on December 10, this year," he said.

He added that preliminary investigation indicated that, the suspect contacted a security officer by telephone and bribed him Sh2 million.

He further noted that his office continued with investigation and urged candidates to adhere to election regulations.

"Whoever will be found involving oneself in corruption will be subjected to legal action and be taken to court," he warned.

Tanzania

JPM Orders Closure of Poor Performing Banks

President John Magufuli has just ordered BOT to close all banks that are performing poorly and insisted there must be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.