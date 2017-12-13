Burkina Faso National Day

8 December 2017

Washington — Please accept my best wishes as you and the people of Burkina Faso celebrate your 57th anniversary of independence on December 11.

Three years after the 2014 popular uprising opened the door to democratic transition, Burkina Faso has an opportunity to act as a regional leader by promoting democratic values and good governance. The United States strongly supports Burkina Faso's efforts to bolster its security and development by joining G5 Sahel countries and making the Joint Force operational. We will continue to work together to promote democratic principles, security, economic opportunities, and social development.

On behalf of the American people, I offer congratulations on your anniversary of independence. We remain committed to building upon our partnership in the coming year.

