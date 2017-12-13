The MDC-T Youth Assembly has endorsed party President Morgan Tsvangirai as the MDC Alliance candidate for the 2018 elections.

MDC Alliance is a coalition of eight political parties which came together in August this year to challenge Zanu PF in the 2018 elections. Among them are the People's Democratic Party led by Tendai Biti and the MDC led by Welshman Ncube.

The Alliance partners have also endorsed Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer, as their candidate.

MDC Youth Assembly National Chairperson, Happymore Chidziva, said the wing's National Executive and National Council, which met last Friday, had agreed that Tsvangirai was the best foot forward for the alliance.

"The Youth Assembly hereby wishes to announce that we stand guided by our previous position that PRESIDENT Tsvangirai is our candidate for the watershed 2018 elections," said Chidziva in a statement.

Chidziva said the party's youth were aware of plans by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to rig the 2018 elections, adding they were now embarking on a peaceful campaign to ensure electoral reforms were implemented.

"We are convinced that a credible election will result in President Tsvangirai ascending to the highest office in the land," he said.

The combative youth leader said retired ZEC chairperson, Rita Makarau, a relative of former President Robert Mugabe accused of rigging elections in his favour, should be replaced by a competent and neutral candidate.

"We will not accept any compromised candidate to assume the chairmanship of ZEC in the likes of the tainted Justice George Chiweshe," he said.

Chidziva said the people's actions in supporting the army to remove Mugabe from office were not an indication that they wanted him replaced by another corrupt Zanu PF leader or by military rule.

"While we appreciate the heroic and brave efforts of the military in stepping in to assist, we are also concerned that the deployment of soldiers in several places especially against vendors is an abuse of a process that had previously been given goodwill by the people of Zimbabwe who were tired of 37 years of misrule by Mugabe," he said.