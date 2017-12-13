South Africa: Hand Over of Vehicles to Bolster Service Delivery

press release

The Police in this Province have boosted service delivery to the people by adding more vehicles at Leboeng police station this week.

The SAPS Cluster Commander of Burgersfort Major General Masipa Maepa handed three police vehicles to the Leboeng Police Station which were received by the Station Commander Capt Maholane.

The event was honoured by a number of stakeholders including Chief Kgoete of Kgautswana, Chief Dinkwenyane of Leboeng, Police and community members from the area.

The Cluster Commander, Major General Maepa addressed all attendants on the objective of increasing resources amongst other being to strengthen service delivery to our public including the reaction time to all the crime scenes. Ensuring the effective safety and security to our communities.

Increased Police visibility will be the order of the day ensuring that community members are and feel safe during the festive season and beyond.

Community members were warned and urged to refrain from damaging and burning state property, irrespective of the type of concerns they are having. They were encouraged to work hand in glove with the Police to fight crime.

SAPS members were advised to be professional and avoid the misuse of state vehicles at all times.

Community members were encouraged to always feel free to visit the office of the Station Commander for any Policing related concerns for twenty four hours.

During his presentation, the Station Commander Captain Moholane has assured members of the community that they are ready to eradicate any form of criminality that may threaten the safety and security of Leboeng Policing area.

Representing the community, Chief Dinkwenyane also declared that they are ready to work together with the police to fight and sweep all the corners of this area out of any criminalities.