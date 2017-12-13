13 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Oudtshoorn Detective Arrests Another Suspect - Oudtshoorn Murder of SANDF Member Preston Titus

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Dedication and diligent detective work led to the arrest of another suspect in connection with the murder of SANDF member, Preston Titus a week ago.

Thorough investigation in pursue of the truth behind the murder led the investigation team to Port Elizabeth where a 30-year-old man was arrested last night in connection with the murder. The suspect who is in transit is scheduled to appear in the Oudtshoorn magistrates' court tomorrow, 14 December 2017 after being charged with murder.

Meanwhile the 23-year-old suspect that was arrested together with a 37-year-old woman is making his second appearance in the Oudtshoorn magistrates' court today for a formal bail application. (The 37-year-old woman was not charged and later released as there was not enough evidence to link her to the murder at the time.)

Further arrests is not excluded as an ID-kit will soon be made available of another suspect that is believed to be linked to the murder. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details can be revealed at this stage.

South Africa

Judgment Day for State Capture Order Application vs Zuma

Judgment is expected in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday on the DA's application for an order that President Jacob… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.