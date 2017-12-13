South Africa: Oudtshoorn Detective Arrests Another Suspect - Oudtshoorn Murder of SANDF Member Preston Titus

press release

Dedication and diligent detective work led to the arrest of another suspect in connection with the murder of SANDF member, Preston Titus a week ago.

Thorough investigation in pursue of the truth behind the murder led the investigation team to Port Elizabeth where a 30-year-old man was arrested last night in connection with the murder. The suspect who is in transit is scheduled to appear in the Oudtshoorn magistrates' court tomorrow, 14 December 2017 after being charged with murder.

Meanwhile the 23-year-old suspect that was arrested together with a 37-year-old woman is making his second appearance in the Oudtshoorn magistrates' court today for a formal bail application. (The 37-year-old woman was not charged and later released as there was not enough evidence to link her to the murder at the time.)

Further arrests is not excluded as an ID-kit will soon be made available of another suspect that is believed to be linked to the murder. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details can be revealed at this stage.