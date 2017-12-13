13 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Building a City of Opportunity Based On Fairness

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Solly Msimanga

By continuously rotating beneficiaries of the Expanded Public Works Programme, the City of Tshwane will be able to ensure that the spending on programme is spread out across the city, creating more opportunities, for more people over a longer period.

When I came into office as Executive Mayor one of the key promises I made was to ensure that residents of this city were treated fairly and equitably. As such, I identified that one of the major areas in which this could be achieved was in reviewing the city's approach to the recruitment of workers in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

The city receives funding for the EPWP by way of a national grant which is then used to create temporary employment in the city. The goal behind this process is that those who are employed in the programme are done so on a limited period before they are they rotated out to allow other beneficiaries the chance to access these work opportunities. During their time of employment they are supposed to be capacitated with skills so that when they leave the programme they can find permanent employment.

However, under the previous administration instead of ensuring that EPWP workers...

South Africa

Judgment Day for State Capture Order Application vs Zuma

Judgment is expected in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday on the DA's application for an order that President Jacob… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.